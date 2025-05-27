Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Alvin Holsey tours USNS Comfort

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (June 3, 2025) Admiral Alvin Holsey Commander of U.S. Southern Command tours the USNS Comfort June 3, 2025. Comfort is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2025, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care and subject matter expert exchanges with six partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965117
    VIRIN: 250603-F-KR213-1003
    Filename: DOD_111042969
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Alvin Holsey tours USNS Comfort, by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    CP25

