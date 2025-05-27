Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Nashville: 1983 Beirut Bombing Wreath Laying Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David A. Sierleja Jr., Commanding Officer, 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, speaks regarding a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the Marines' lives lost in the 1983 Marine Barracks Beirut bombing during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 16:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965114
    VIRIN: 250603-M-UY446-1002
    Filename: DOD_111042949
    Length: 00:08:21
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Nashville: 1983 Beirut Bombing Wreath Laying Ceremony, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download