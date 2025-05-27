U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David A. Sierleja Jr., Commanding Officer, 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, speaks regarding a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the Marines' lives lost in the 1983 Marine Barracks Beirut bombing during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 16:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965114
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-UY446-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111042949
|Length:
|00:08:21
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Nashville: 1983 Beirut Bombing Wreath Laying Ceremony, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
