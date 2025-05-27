Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU | Defense of the Amphibious Task Force for IWO ARG Simulated Strait Transit

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group conducts a strait transit in support of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 27, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWO ARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965111
    VIRIN: 250527-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_111042942
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 22nd MEU | Defense of the Amphibious Task Force for IWO ARG Simulated Strait Transit, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22nd MEU, Defense, USMC, Iwo Jima, ARGMEUEX, Strait Transit

