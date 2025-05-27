Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group conducts a strait transit in support of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 27, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWO ARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 19:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965111
|VIRIN:
|250527-M-KB995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111042942
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 22nd MEU | Defense of the Amphibious Task Force for IWO ARG Simulated Strait Transit, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.