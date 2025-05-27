Marine Week Nashville: 1983 Beirut Bombing Wreath Laying Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, participate in a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the Marine lives lost in the 1983 Marine Barracks Beirut bombing during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating, service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)