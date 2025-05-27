2025 Minnesota National Guard Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



25 service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia compete in the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 23-26, 2025, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls, Minnesota. The year’s uniquely designed events test the competitors’ knowledge, perseverance, technical and tactical skills, and physical endurance. It gives them invaluable experience they will bring back to their units, enhancing readiness and lethality across the force. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Wisconsin National Guard at Fort McCoy (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).