    2025 Minnesota National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    25 service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia compete in the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 23-26, 2025, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls, Minnesota. The year’s uniquely designed events test the competitors’ knowledge, perseverance, technical and tactical skills, and physical endurance. It gives them invaluable experience they will bring back to their units, enhancing readiness and lethality across the force. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Wisconsin National Guard at Fort McCoy (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 15:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965107
    VIRIN: 250426-A-AR912-3296
    Filename: DOD_111042932
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Minnesota National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canada
    Minnesota
    Croatia
    Best Warrior competition
    Minnesota National Guard

