NOREX52 Recap Video

Soldiers and Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard train with Soldiers from the Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force for the 52nd Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) in February of 2025 at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota. NOREX is an annual training event where Soldiers and Airmen from both forces fly overseas to their allied country and conduct winter survival and cold-weather operation training and cultural events with each other. The training at Camp Ripley included live fire winter M4A1 rifle and M17 pistol qualifications, land navigation, crew-served and anti-armor weapon simulations, simulated hand grenade training, aerial tours, situational tactical exercises, and more. (Minnesota Army National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).