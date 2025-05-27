MIAMI (June 3, 2025) Commander of Continuing Promise 2025 Captain Ryan Kendall provides remarks at The Port of Miami for USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) upcoming mission June 3, 2025. Comfort is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2025, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care and subject matter expert exchanges with six partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965100
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-KR213-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111042828
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing Promise 2025 Commander Captain Ryan Kendall provides remarks at The Port of Miami, by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.