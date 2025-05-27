Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAWC Command Video for Website

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Forging tomorrow’s strategic leaders: The U.S. Army War College Command shapes, educates, and inspires the Class of 2025 to excel in joint warfighting, critical thinking, and global leadership for an ever-evolving world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965091
    VIRIN: 250603-A-A4419-1001
    Filename: DOD_111042698
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAWC Command Video for Website, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download