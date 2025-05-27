Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tested by Fire: The Yuma Proving Ground story

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    As the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday on June 14, 2025, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground reflects on its place in Army history.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 15:24
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

