Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay conducts surf training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Station Yaquina Bay conduct surf training at South Beach State Park in Newport, Oregon, May 13, 2025. Coast Guard crews conduct regular training to ensure they ready to respond in a variety of weather conditions and sea states. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965085
    VIRIN: 250513-G-HT254-7904
    Filename: DOD_111042590
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: NEWPORT, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motor lifeboat
    Pacific Northwest
    47-foot Motor Lifeboat
    HEAVY WEATHER
    Motor Life Boat
    surf station

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download