Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU | Simulated Casualty Reception aboard USS Iwo Jima

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, respond to a simulated casualty reception event aboard the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), in support of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 25, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWO ARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965071
    VIRIN: 250525-M-KB995-1001
    PIN: 250525
    Filename: DOD_111042488
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | Simulated Casualty Reception aboard USS Iwo Jima, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22 MEU, USN, USMC, USS IWO JIMA, IWO ARG-22nd MEU, MASSCASS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download