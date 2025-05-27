22nd MEU | Simulated Casualty Reception aboard USS Iwo Jima

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, respond to a simulated casualty reception event aboard the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), in support of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 25, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWO ARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965071
|VIRIN:
|250525-M-KB995-1001
|PIN:
|250525
|Filename:
|DOD_111042488
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
