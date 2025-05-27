156th CRG conducts a "bug out" at Sentry North

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conduct a short notice evacuation from a primary work facility to a secondary area (“bug out”) during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 2, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto)