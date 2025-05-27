U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conduct a short notice evacuation from a primary work facility to a secondary area (“bug out”) during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 2, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965055
|VIRIN:
|250602-Z-HM700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111042243
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th CRG conducts a "bug out" at Sentry North, by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
