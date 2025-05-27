Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER 25 CALFEX U.S. Army Delta Company 3rd Battalion in Northern Macedonia

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company 3rd Battalion 172 Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) New Hampshire National Guard practice with blanks for an upcoming Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Krivolak training area, North Macedonia, May 29, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965052
    VIRIN: 250530-Z-PJ003-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111042174
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: MK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ImmedaiteResponse25
    DefenderEurope25

