    cess, and helping communities move forward

    BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews continue debris removal operations across western North Carolina as part of ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, Boone, North Carolina, June 1, 2025. Despite recent rain and severe weather, teams remain committed to supporting federal, state and local partners in restoring safe access and reducing storm-related risks to the public (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 11:35
    Location: BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

