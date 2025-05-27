cess, and helping communities move forward

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews continue debris removal operations across western North Carolina as part of ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, Boone, North Carolina, June 1, 2025. Despite recent rain and severe weather, teams remain committed to supporting federal, state and local partners in restoring safe access and reducing storm-related risks to the public (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).