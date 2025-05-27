cess, and helping communities move forward

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews continue debris removal operations across western North Carolina as part of ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, Boone, North Carolina, June 1, 2025. Despite recent rain and severe weather, teams remain committed to supporting federal, state and local partners in restoring safe access and reducing storm-related risks to the public (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965047
|VIRIN:
|250601-A-FB511-1660
|Filename:
|DOD_111042049
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
