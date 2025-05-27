Pfc. Futurlyne Chayee, a Human Resources Specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 734th Regional Support Group (RSG), Iowa Army National Guard, gives an Army 250th birthday shoutout during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, La. on May 30, 2025. The 734th RSG mission is to support the exercise by assisting units through coordination, guidance, resourcing, and personnel support before, during, and after the rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 11:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|965044
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-QO425-8112
|Filename:
|DOD_111042038
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pfc. Futurlyne Chayee Army250 Shout-out, by SFC William Prahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
