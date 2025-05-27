Operation Mojave Falcon - React to UAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 801st Combat Support Hospital execute a training exercise to enhance their tactical and situational capabilities by reacting to a drone that deploys leaflets containing cyber malware. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video Pfc. Marvin Garcia).