    Operation Mojave Falcon - React to UAS

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Pfc. Marvin Garcia 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 801st Combat Support Hospital execute a training exercise to enhance their tactical and situational capabilities by reacting to a drone that deploys leaflets containing cyber malware. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video Pfc. Marvin Garcia).

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965043
    VIRIN: 250601-A-FC853-2031
    Filename: DOD_111042018
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    CSTX
    armyreserve
    USArmyReserve
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25
    BeAllYouCan

