    Immediate Response 25 - Petrochori, Greece

    XANTHI, GREECE

    05.28.2025

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, engages pop-up targets with an M17 pistol during weapons qualification within the framework of Immediate Response 25 at Petrochori Training Area, Greece, May 28, 2025.
    Soldiers went to the firing range to sharpen their shooting skills and qualify on their weapon systems. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965040
    VIRIN: 250528-A-YG900-1000
    Filename: DOD_111041957
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: XANTHI, GR

