    Operation Mojave Falcon - Staff Sgt. Travis Canais Interview

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Demond Dean 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Canais, a heavy equipment operator with the 409th Engineer Company, 416th Theater Engineer Command, mentors junior soldiers during excavation operations at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, as part of Mojave Falcon 2025.

    The unit conducted field engineering tasks such as building fighting positions, berms, and establishing perimeters—using heavy machinery and tactical know-how to turn raw terrain into mission-ready ground. Mojave Falcon is the Army Reserve’s largest and most complex training exercise, designed to test readiness in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. The operation integrates multiple exercises including CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, and Nationwide Move.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Cpl. Demond Dean)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965039
    VIRIN: 250601-A-DN306-1001
    Filename: DOD_111041942
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

