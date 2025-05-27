Operation Mojave Falcon - Staff Sgt. Travis Canais Interview

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Canais, a heavy equipment operator with the 409th Engineer Company, 416th Theater Engineer Command, mentors junior soldiers during excavation operations at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, as part of Mojave Falcon 2025.
The unit conducted field engineering tasks such as building fighting positions, berms, and establishing perimeters—using heavy machinery and tactical know-how to turn raw terrain into mission-ready ground. Mojave Falcon is the Army Reserve’s largest and most complex training exercise, designed to test readiness in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. The operation integrates multiple exercises including CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, and Nationwide Move.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Cpl. Demond Dean)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 12:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965039
|VIRIN:
|250601-A-DN306-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111041942
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
