Operation Mojave Falcon - Vehicle Repair Simulation

B-roll video of U.S. Army Wheeled Vehicle Repairers and Combat Engineers from the 420th Engineer Company performing an RG vehicle repair for a Situational Training Exercise during Operation Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on June 1, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve videos by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)