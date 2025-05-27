B-roll video of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 420th Engineer Company on a convoy for a Situational Training Exercise during Operation Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on June 1, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve videos by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965037
|VIRIN:
|250601-A-VN109-8125
|Filename:
|DOD_111041884
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Mojave Falcon - Convoy Operations, by SGT Anh Tuan Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.