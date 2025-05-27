Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations Mojave Falcon - Fire Relief Simulation

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll video of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 420th Engineer Company performing fire relief on the wheels of an RG vehicle during a Situational Training Exercise for Operation Mojave Falcon, Fort Hunter Liggett, California on June 1, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve videos by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965036
    VIRIN: 250601-A-VN109-8126
    Filename: DOD_111041858
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Mojave Falcon - Fire Relief Simulation, by SGT Anh Tuan Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    armyreserve
    USArmyReserve
    Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX)
    Beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25

