Fox Company Day Course (B-roll)

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, May 27, 2025. The recruits must learn and properly demonstrate the techniques they were taught during MCMAP in order to earn their tan belt, which is a recruit training graduation requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)
|05.27.2025
|06.03.2025 10:13
|B-Roll
|965033
|250603-M-EP123-1002
|1
|DOD_111041822
|00:02:14
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
