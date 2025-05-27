Enlisted Aide Parade Prep BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Enlisted Aide Program prepare food and hors d'oeuvres before the garden party reception prior to the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 16, 2025. MCEAP is responsible for all food and drink service during the event, showcasing their professionalism and attention to detail in support of this tradition.