Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enlisted Aide Parade Prep BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Enlisted Aide Program prepare food and hors d'oeuvres before the garden party reception prior to the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 16, 2025. MCEAP is responsible for all food and drink service during the event, showcasing their professionalism and attention to detail in support of this tradition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 10:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965032
    VIRIN: 250603-M-IW482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111041816
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted Aide Parade Prep BRoll, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW
    Oldest Post of the Corps
    Marine Corps Enlisted Aide Program
    MCEAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download