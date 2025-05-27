Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am Patient Experience

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.03.2025

    Video by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    A short video highlighting the vital role every staff member plays in shaping the patient experience. From clinical care to support services, the message emphasizes that in every role, in every moment, healing is made possible by the people who deliver it. Produced to inspire pride, unity, and compassion across all levels of care..

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 09:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965025
    VIRIN: 250603-D-SH479-8166
    Filename: DOD_111041595
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Patient Experience, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

