A short video highlighting the vital role every staff member plays in shaping the patient experience. From clinical care to support services, the message emphasizes that in every role, in every moment, healing is made possible by the people who deliver it. Produced to inspire pride, unity, and compassion across all levels of care..
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965025
|VIRIN:
|250603-D-SH479-8166
|Filename:
|DOD_111041595
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I am Patient Experience, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
