Claymore Training

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, set up and detonate M18A1 Claymore mines at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, May 28, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.

(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)