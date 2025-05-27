Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Claymore Training

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.28.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, set up and detonate M18A1 Claymore mines at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, May 28, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965023
    VIRIN: 250602-A-DT978-2001
    Filename: DOD_111041543
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Claymore Training, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    ToujoursPret

