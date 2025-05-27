Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 08:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965022
|VIRIN:
|250521-N-MA550-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111041540
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing Promise 2025 Introduction, by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
