Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen in Formation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    United States Air Force active duty and civilian members from the 711th Human Performance Wing in formation at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. (Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 08:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965006
    VIRIN: 250528-F-IO108-3005
    Filename: DOD_111041471
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen in Formation, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    formation ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download