    31 Seconds with 31st MEU | Mechanized Company

    INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A video highlighting the capabilities of Amphibious Combat Vehicles with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 25, 2025. The ACV provides the MEU a ship-to-objective amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability and growth capacity and flexibility to incorporate and adapt future technologies. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 06:02
    Location: INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

