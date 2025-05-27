31 Seconds with 31st MEU | Mechanized Company

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video highlighting the capabilities of Amphibious Combat Vehicles with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 25, 2025. The ACV provides the MEU a ship-to-objective amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability and growth capacity and flexibility to incorporate and adapt future technologies. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)