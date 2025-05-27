Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Uniform Inspection

    JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250530-N-CY569-1001 ATSUGI, Japan (May 30, 2025) - Naval Air Facility Atsugi held a uniform inspection in anticipation of the Navy-wide shift to Service Dress Whites for the season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 00:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964969
    VIRIN: 250530-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111040915
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Uniform Inspection, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uniform inspection
    Navy
    Atsugi Air Facility
    Navy Dress White

