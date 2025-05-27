U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, speaks at the annual Good Neighbor awards ceremony at USAG Humphreys, South Korea, May 27, 2025. The Good Neighbor Program is a community relations initiative that promotes enhanced relationships between the U.S. and Korean communities, cultural awareness and continued strong cooperation. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 21:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964961
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-TX306-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111040710
|Length:
|00:10:26
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: USAG Humphreys hosts annual Good Neighbor Program awards ceremony, by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.