    B-Roll: USAG Humphreys hosts annual Good Neighbor Program awards ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, speaks at the annual Good Neighbor awards ceremony at USAG Humphreys, South Korea, May 27, 2025. The Good Neighbor Program is a community relations initiative that promotes enhanced relationships between the U.S. and Korean communities, cultural awareness and continued strong cooperation. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 21:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964961
    VIRIN: 250527-F-TX306-1002
    Filename: DOD_111040710
    Length: 00:10:26
    Location: KR

