USAG Humphreys hosts annual Good Neighbor Program awards ceremony

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander, speaks at the annual Good Neighbor awards ceremony at USAG Humphreys, South Korea, May 27, 2025. The Good Neighbor Program is a community relations initiative that promotes enhanced relationships between the U.S. and Korean communities, cultural awareness and continued strong cooperation. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)