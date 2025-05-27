U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company 3rd Battalion 172 Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) New Hampshire National Guard practice with blanks for an upcoming Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Krivolak training area, North Macedonia, May 29, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964950
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-PJ003-4538
|Filename:
|DOD_111040445
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|MK
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DEFENDER 25 CALFEX U.S. Army Delta Company 3rd Battalion in Northern Macedonia, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.