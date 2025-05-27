Where the Wood Goes: Inside Debris Recycling

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors process vegetative debris and turn it into mulch following Hurricane Helene, Cherokee, North Carolina, May 31, 2025. When possible, storm-damaged trees and plants are recycled into mulch for agricultural and landscaping use while potentially contaminated wood is still shredded, but used in North Carolina landfills to help reduce methane emissions, regulate moisture, and control pests. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 16:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964946
|VIRIN:
|250531-A-FB511-9739
|Filename:
|DOD_111040349
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
