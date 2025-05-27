Where the Wood Goes: Inside Debris Recycling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors process vegetative debris and turn it into mulch following Hurricane Helene, Cherokee, North Carolina, May 31, 2025. When possible, storm-damaged trees and plants are recycled into mulch for agricultural and landscaping use while potentially contaminated wood is still shredded, but used in North Carolina landfills to help reduce methane emissions, regulate moisture, and control pests. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).