    Where the Wood Goes: Inside Debris Recycling

    CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors process vegetative debris and turn it into mulch following Hurricane Helene, Cherokee, North Carolina, May 31, 2025. When possible, storm-damaged trees and plants are recycled into mulch for agricultural and landscaping use while potentially contaminated wood is still shredded, but used in North Carolina landfills to help reduce methane emissions, regulate moisture, and control pests. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    debris management
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

