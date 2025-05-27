Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H2F Spiritual Readiness

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Part of a series focusing on the different domains of Health and Holistic Fitness. In this episode, we look at the spiritual domain and how H2F professionals look to develop stronger, healthier Soldiers while also looking to build better connections between Soldiers and their faith so that they have a sense of purpose. This series highlights how the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) incorporates H2F across all of its brigades.

    Interview with:
    Maj. Eric Miller
    Deputy Division Chaplain, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Video by:
    Staff Sgt. Josh Joyner

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 17:13
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

