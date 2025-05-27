Part of a series focusing on the different domains of Health and Holistic Fitness. In this episode, we look at the spiritual domain and how H2F professionals look to develop stronger, healthier Soldiers while also looking to build better connections between Soldiers and their faith so that they have a sense of purpose. This series highlights how the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) incorporates H2F across all of its brigades.
Interview with:
Maj. Eric Miller
Deputy Division Chaplain, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
Video by:
Staff Sgt. Josh Joyner
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 17:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964945
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-KQ181-2355
|Filename:
|DOD_111040348
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, H2F Spiritual Readiness, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
