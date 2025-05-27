H2F Spiritual Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964945" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part of a series focusing on the different domains of Health and Holistic Fitness. In this episode, we look at the spiritual domain and how H2F professionals look to develop stronger, healthier Soldiers while also looking to build better connections between Soldiers and their faith so that they have a sense of purpose. This series highlights how the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) incorporates H2F across all of its brigades.



Interview with:

Maj. Eric Miller

Deputy Division Chaplain, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)



Video by:

Staff Sgt. Josh Joyner