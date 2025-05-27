PALS 25 Teaser Video

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and the Philippine Marine Corps will co-host the 2025 Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Manila, Philippines, July 7-10, 2025. The purpose of PALS 25 is to bring together senior Marine Corps, naval infantry, maritime, and military leaders from allied and partner nations with key interest in the Indo-Pacific. Established by MARFORPAC in 2015, PALS continues to bring together a growing list of allied and partner nations. Since the symposium’s development, several ally and partner militaries from participating nations have co-hosted, including from Japan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and for the first time, the Republic of the Philippines. The growing list of co-hosts demonstrates the depth of commitment among our Allies and partners to a more capable combined force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "A Mutual Dream" by Howard Harper-Barnes)
|05.16.2025
|06.02.2025 16:45
|Video Productions
|964943
|250516-M-JK065-1001
|DOD_111040339
|00:00:49
|CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|2
|2
