    PALS 25 Teaser Video

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and the Philippine Marine Corps will co-host the 2025 Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Manila, Philippines, July 7-10, 2025. The purpose of PALS 25 is to bring together senior Marine Corps, naval infantry, maritime, and military leaders from allied and partner nations with key interest in the Indo-Pacific. Established by MARFORPAC in 2015, PALS continues to bring together a growing list of allied and partner nations. Since the symposium’s development, several ally and partner militaries from participating nations have co-hosted, including from Japan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and for the first time, the Republic of the Philippines. The growing list of co-hosts demonstrates the depth of commitment among our Allies and partners to a more capable combined force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "A Mutual Dream" by Howard Harper-Barnes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PALS 25 Teaser Video, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARFORPAC
    PALS
    StrongerTogether
    PALS 25
    Phillipine Marine Corps

