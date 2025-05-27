Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARC 357 Engineers Earth Day Week

    FT. BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Capt. Gary Grantham 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) G-357 Engineers marked Earth Day in April with a series of environmental initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and community engagement. Under the leadership of Col. James W. Prendergast, the unit organized educational outreach, a tree-planting ceremony, and a cleanup effort across three days in late April.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 16:44
    Category: PSA
    Location: FT. BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Sustainability Campaign
    Earth Day 2025
    Arbor Day 2025

