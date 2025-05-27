The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) G-357 Engineers marked Earth Day in April with a series of environmental initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and community engagement. Under the leadership of Col. James W. Prendergast, the unit organized educational outreach, a tree-planting ceremony, and a cleanup effort across three days in late April.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 16:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|964942
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-IO839-6631
|Filename:
|DOD_111040325
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FT. BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARC 357 Engineers Earth Day Week, by CPT Gary Grantham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.