Behind every warfighter stands a warrior in Army Medicine—and at Irwin Army Community Hospital, those warriors wear the uniform with pride and purpose.
"The Warriors Behind the Warfighters" is a tribute that premiered at the IACH Military Dining-In on May 31, 2025, to set the tone for the Year of the Warrior. As the 1st Infantry Division reflects on its singular mission to fight and win our nation’s wars, this video salutes the Soldiers who form the foundation of that readiness.
Music title "Ignis" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 18:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964940
|VIRIN:
|250531-D-JU906-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111040316
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
