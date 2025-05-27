video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Behind every warfighter stands a warrior in Army Medicine—and at Irwin Army Community Hospital, those warriors wear the uniform with pride and purpose.

"The Warriors Behind the Warfighters" is a tribute that premiered at the IACH Military Dining-In on May 31, 2025, to set the tone for the Year of the Warrior. As the 1st Infantry Division reflects on its singular mission to fight and win our nation’s wars, this video salutes the Soldiers who form the foundation of that readiness.

Music title "Ignis" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.