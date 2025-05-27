Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Warriors Behind the Warfighters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Behind every warfighter stands a warrior in Army Medicine—and at Irwin Army Community Hospital, those warriors wear the uniform with pride and purpose.
    "The Warriors Behind the Warfighters" is a tribute that premiered at the IACH Military Dining-In on May 31, 2025, to set the tone for the Year of the Warrior. As the 1st Infantry Division reflects on its singular mission to fight and win our nation’s wars, this video salutes the Soldiers who form the foundation of that readiness.
    Music title "Ignis" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 18:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 964940
    VIRIN: 250531-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111040316
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1st Infantry Division
    medical readiness
    warrior ethos
    Army Medicine
    Year of the Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download