Madigan's GME CAPSTONE FTX 2025

Madigan's Capstone event consists of lectures, subject matter expert panels, tactical combat casualty care certification, procedure demonstrations, and an operational continuum of care field exercise where all graduating residents, interns and fellows get fully immersed in combat care. Over the dozens of years that this culminating event has been staged, it has expanded and added new elements with each iteration. The original half-day seminar on leadership and expectations for Army physicians has become a week-long, hands-on experience.
