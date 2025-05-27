Madigan's GME CAPSTONE FTX 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Madigan's Capstone event consists of lectures, subject matter expert panels, tactical combat casualty care certification, procedure demonstrations, and an operational continuum of care field exercise where all graduating residents, interns and fellows get fully immersed in combat care. Over the dozens of years that this culminating event has been staged, it has expanded and added new elements with each iteration. The original half-day seminar on leadership and expectations for Army physicians has become a week-long, hands-on experience.