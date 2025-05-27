Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Madigan's GME CAPSTONE FTX 2025

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Madigan's Capstone event consists of lectures, subject matter expert panels, tactical combat casualty care certification, procedure demonstrations, and an operational continuum of care field exercise where all graduating residents, interns and fellows get fully immersed in combat care. Over the dozens of years that this culminating event has been staged, it has expanded and added new elements with each iteration. The original half-day seminar on leadership and expectations for Army physicians has become a week-long, hands-on experience.

