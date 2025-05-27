MacDill AFB leadership issues hurricane preparedness announcement to the community

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th ARW command chief, right, share tips on how to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 31, 2025. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th, with the period of highest hurricane activity in the Atlantic typically occurring in late summer and early fall, from late August through September. On average, 14 named storms occur each season, with about seven becoming hurricanes and three becoming major hurricanes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell and Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
