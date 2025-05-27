U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 385th Field Hospital provide emergency care to casualties during Mojave Falcon at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 1. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke/79th Theater Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 17:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964921
|VIRIN:
|250601-A-TQ452-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111040047
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 385th Field Hospital, by SSG Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.