    385th Field Hospital

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke  

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 385th Field Hospital provide emergency care to casualties during Mojave Falcon at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 1. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke/79th Theater Sustainment Command)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 17:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964921
    VIRIN: 250601-A-TQ452-1001
    Filename: DOD_111040047
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CSTX
    ArmyReserve
    usarmyreserve
    BeAllYouCanBe
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25

