    UH-60 Black Hawk crews support slingload training at Fort McCoy, Part 6

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Helicopter crews with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment take turns with UH-60 Black Hawks for slingload training with the Army Reserve’s 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment on May 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was part of refresher training for members of the 13th, 100th. Fort McCoy often supports slingload training through the 89B Ammunition Supply Course. All related training like this generally is held at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

