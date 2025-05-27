290th Joint Communications Support Squadron conducts weapons training at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., May 1, 2025. The 290th JCSS conducted the event as part of their annual training. Guardsmen honed their skills with the M4 Carbine and SIG Sauer M18 while enhancing their capabilities to deploy as tactical communications Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964913
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-RH401-8911
|Filename:
|DOD_111039989
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MACDILL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 290th JCSS conducts weapons training, by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
