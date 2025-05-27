Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    290th JCSS conducts weapons training

    MACDILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    290th Joint Communications Support Squadron conducts weapons training at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., May 1, 2025. The 290th JCSS conducted the event as part of their annual training. Guardsmen honed their skills with the M4 Carbine and SIG Sauer M18 while enhancing their capabilities to deploy as tactical communications Airmen.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964913
    VIRIN: 250501-F-RH401-8911
    Filename: DOD_111039989
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MACDILL, FLORIDA, US

