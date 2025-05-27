290th JCSS conducts weapons training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



290th Joint Communications Support Squadron conducts weapons training at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., May 1, 2025. The 290th JCSS conducted the event as part of their annual training. Guardsmen honed their skills with the M4 Carbine and SIG Sauer M18 while enhancing their capabilities to deploy as tactical communications Airmen.