63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade

The 63rd Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade was held on May 17, 2025 in Torrance, CA. The parade, which is the longest running military parade in the nation, celebrates the legacy and sacrifices of the US Armed Forces. Emmit Miller served as parade announcer.