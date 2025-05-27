UH-60 Black Hawk crews support slingload training at Fort McCoy, Part 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Helicopter crews with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment take turns with UH-60 Black Hawks for slingload training with the Army Reserve’s 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment on May 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was part of refresher training for members of the 13th, 100th. Fort McCoy often supports slingload training through the 89B Ammunition Supply Course. All related training like this generally is held at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)