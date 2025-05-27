Pollinators at Patoka Lake

Ranger Jim Merkley at Patoka Lake in Dubois, Indiana, discusses his role as a beekeeper at the lake and the importance of pollinators in nature.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964902
|VIRIN:
|250602-A-GI410-9691
|Filename:
|DOD_111039744
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|DUBOIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
