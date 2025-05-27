Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pollinators at Patoka Lake

    DUBOIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Ranger Jim Merkley at Patoka Lake in Dubois, Indiana, discusses his role as a beekeeper at the lake and the importance of pollinators in nature.

