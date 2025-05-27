CIMT overview Video

This video provides an overview of the Center for Initial Military Training’s (CIMT) mission: to transform civilians into skilled and disciplined soldiers ready to serve our nation. CIMT encompasses Initial Military Training (IMT), the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, the Leader Training Brigade (LTB), the Drill Sergeant Academy (DSA), the Future Soldier Preparatory Course, and serves as the Prevention Modernization Proponent. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
