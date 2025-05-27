Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video provides an overview of the Center for Initial Military Training’s (CIMT) mission: to transform civilians into skilled and disciplined soldiers ready to serve our nation. CIMT encompasses Initial Military Training (IMT), the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, the Leader Training Brigade (LTB), the Drill Sergeant Academy (DSA), the Future Soldier Preparatory Course, and serves as the Prevention Modernization Proponent. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964900
    VIRIN: 250430-A-FI370-6944
    Filename: DOD_111039734
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US

    This work, CIMT overview Video, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

