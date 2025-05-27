U.S. Army Lt. Gen. David Francis, Army Senior Mission Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Mcmurdy, Senior Enlisted Advisor highlight the Army’s 250th Birthday and the activities taking place on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 13:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|964895
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-FI370-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111039673
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLE Leadership talk about the Army's 250th Birthday events on JBLE, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS
