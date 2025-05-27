Ninth Coast Guard District Drone Demonstration

Ninth Coast Guard District staff partake in an unmanned aircraft system demonstration April 17, 2025, at Coast Guard Station Lorain, Ohio. The demonstration highlighted the various assets the UAS have that will aid the Coast Guard in key missions including search and rescue, ice operations, and marine environmental protection. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)
