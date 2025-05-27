Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ninth Coast Guard District Drone Demonstration

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Ninth Coast Guard District staff partake in an unmanned aircraft system demonstration April 17, 2025, at Coast Guard Station Lorain, Ohio. The demonstration highlighted the various assets the UAS have that will aid the Coast Guard in key missions including search and rescue, ice operations, and marine environmental protection. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 13:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964891
    VIRIN: 250528-G-GB631-1001
    Filename: DOD_111039587
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

