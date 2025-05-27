1-175th Infantry Regiment Annual Training at ASA Fort Dix

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard (MDARNG), conduct annual training at ASA Fort Dix, N.J., May 23–June 6, 2025. Nicknamed "The 5th Maryland," the regiment is among the oldest infantry units in the U.S. Army, with battle honors from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Iraq Campaign. Annual training provides a critical two-week period during which the entire unit engages in collective combat readiness exercises. (U.S. Army video by Stephen Pindyski, Fort Dix Training Support Center)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964890
|VIRIN:
|250529-A-IE493-8177
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_111039516
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
