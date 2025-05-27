Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-175th Infantry Regiment Annual Training at ASA Fort Dix

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard (MDARNG), conduct annual training at ASA Fort Dix, N.J., May 23–June 6, 2025. Nicknamed "The 5th Maryland," the regiment is among the oldest infantry units in the U.S. Army, with battle honors from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Iraq Campaign. Annual training provides a critical two-week period during which the entire unit engages in collective combat readiness exercises. (U.S. Army video by Stephen Pindyski, Fort Dix Training Support Center)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 14:12
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

