    5th SFAB uses H2F from readiness to integration

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video highlights the U.S. Army 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program on Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington and how it is implemented to increase soldier readiness. (U.S. Army video edited aby Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 13:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964889
    VIRIN: 240421-A-FI370-1001
    Filename: DOD_111039454
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    TAGS

    SFAB
    CIMT
    H2F
    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

